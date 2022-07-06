Person in custody after shots-fired incident at apartments

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - A person is in custody Wednesday evening after shots were fired inside apartments in Paintsville, Mayor Bill Mike Runyon said.

The incident was reported near the intersection of state Route 321 and Mill Branch Road.

No one was injured, according to Runyon, who said police responded quickly to the scene, which is located near Southside Freewill Baptist Church. The mayor said police entered the building to take the person into custody.

The Paintsville Police Department, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police all responded to the scene.

