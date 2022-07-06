Severe storm risk this evening

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Early this July evening, waves of thunder squalls are coming at us in clusters. With alerts for possible high water (flash flooding) and high winds (thunderstorm watch) there is a dual risk for severe weather.

The main line of storms is plowing toward our region by way of the Cincinnati-Frankfort area. The history of these cells is to produce high winds (up to 60 mph) with power hits, frequent lightning and torrents of rain. Areas that had heavy rains on Tuesday are most susceptible to flooding.

The main line times are to the Scioto Trail (U.S. 23) by 5 p.m. in Ohio, then the River Cities of Huntington-Ashland-Ironton by 6 p.m. and finally to the Kanawha Valley by 7 p.m.

Precautions recommended ahead of the storms includes parking on high ground if you live in a flood zone, parking under a carport or in a garage in the event storm force winds fall trees and keeping the kids playing close by (within shouting distance) as the skies go from hazy to threatening.

