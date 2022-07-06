Storms come and go quickly minimizing adverse effects

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Another afternoon of summer storms passed on Wednesday. Aided by the heat and humidity of the season thunderheads formed and in a matter of a half hour towered heavenward. Before the storms fanned out with their familiar anvils, storm tops reached 52,000 feet. In a rush a swirl of wind, cloudburst of rain and cannon shots of thunder echoed across the region.

While pockets of high winds felled trees and the torrents created street flooding, the quick moving nature of the storms precluded a large scale flood event. Still training of storms (one downpour followed by a few more) prompted the National Weather Service to issue flood warnings for Central Kanawha County and Central Fayette County in West Virginia. That alert runs until 9:45.

Behind the afternoon-evening rain and wind the atmosphere is tapped out so as rains end and thunder silences fog will form pre-dawn.

Thursday will be a run-of-the mill hot summer day with ample sunshine but highs relegated to stay in the mid-80s. Chances of rain in the heat of afternoon are much lower though a few non-severe cells will likely form especially on the high ground of eastern West Virginia.

Friday a front will approach and create a new wave or two of showers and thunderstorms.

By the weekend a refreshing summer air mass will arrive as any early Saturday shower is chased away by a nice north breeze. So sunshine with highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s can be expected this weekend for the start of the Fair season in Eleanor and Proctorville!.

