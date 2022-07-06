Storms down trees, knock out power

HUNTINGTON/CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Strong to severe thunderstorms Wednesday evening toppled trees and caused power outages to several hundred people in parts of our region.

One of our news crews encountered a fallen tree on Interstate 64 West at the Cabell/Wayne County line. It was blocking the slow lane.

Here are some of the customer power outages in West Virginia, according to Appalachian Power:

- Kanawha County (2,555)

- Cabell County (992)

- Lincoln County ( 1,463)

In Ohio, AEP was reporting 2,791 outages in Lawrence County alone.

Despite reports of some water rescues in Kanawha County, no injuries have immediately been reported. Three cars were stuck in high water on Doc Bailey Road in Cross Lanes. No one was hurt.

Three cars were stuck in high water on Doc Bailey Road in Cross Lanes, West Virginia. (WSAZ/Matt Lackritz)

