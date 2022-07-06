SUMMER STORM ALERT | Bands of storms to elevate flash flooding risk

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Tropical air remains entrenched across the Tri-State, with roving bands of storms developing to our north and tracking southward through our region. The set-up is known as the “Ring of Fire”, where the dome of heat centered over the southern Mississippi valley pushes outward/northward, forcing all the moisture-rich air into a narrow zone along the edge of its extent of influence. Thunderstorms would form within this narrow zone, and travel along the outer rim of the heat, feeding on its energy. The persistence of this pattern ends up developing several lines of storms and pressing them across the same areas. Flood Watches are in effect for the day today, and we may well need them again in the coming days.

Temperatures will vary considerably depending on where the storms are at, but those that manage to evade the storminess in the morning will only get hotter, allowing for the potential of a severe storm when the next round arrives. Generally, we’ll be on one side of the 80s or the other in the area, dropping to around 70° overnight. There will be stretches of relatively quiet hours, but then the atmosphere will only be re-loading before the next round. It’ll will be quite confounding for the many events we have around the region. Some will get flooded out while others may change their plans only to see the rains miss them for other folks. Everyone should expect to ‘have their turn’ with the downpours though, so at minimum precautions are advised.

A weak front to our north that has helped birth these storms will be sliding south over the next few days, and it will take all the way through Friday before it passes through, effectively taking this zone for storm formation southward out of our area with it. Saturday morning should still carry a lingering rain risk in the southern counties, but eventually we’ll get an actual break around here, with more seasonable temperatures and humidity. The weekend would certainly be a desirable timeframe for this to occur, and enjoy it while you’ve got it... The 90-degree heat won’t be held back for long.

First Warning Forecast | Active Pattern Continues

Thunderstorm potential (WSAZ)

Thunderstorm potential (WSAZ)

Thunderstorm potential (WSAZ)

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.