Advertisement

Wednesday summer storm alert

Thunder pattern revives on Wednesday
First Warning Forecast
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The month of July is living up to its notorious reputation with bouts of heat (often the hottest month of season) and rounds of thunder (often the wettest month of the year). Tuesday’s action passed in the late morning-mid-afternoon armed with torrents of rain, gusty winds and lightning strikes.

Flood warnings were issued by the National Weather Service for a handful of coalfield counties in Kentucky and West Virginia. No serious flooding issues occurred but a few reports of water over roads included the Duval area where the 911 center took on water off Route 3 near the elementary school in Lincoln County. Water did not make into the school.

Wednesday will likely feature a bookend of action with an overnight cluster of showers with thunder passing after sunrise. The sky would then turn partly cloudy with a heavy tropical feel in a steamy atmosphere. By day’s end, a storm line will approach from the north and west. This line may be similar to the Tuesday storm. So a round of rowdy squalls will likely end the day. Power hits (lightning and wind related) and local high water would be plausible. Highs near 90 will aid in the potency of the storms.

The interesting twist to Wednesday afternoon’s storm line is it will be the remnants of a powerful derecho-like storm that raced from Big Sky country in Montana thru the Dakotas into Minnesota and Iowa. That storm cluster should weaken considerably overnight. How much it re-strengthens on Wednesday will go a long way to determine its effects on our region.

So again pool guards, construction workers and landscapers will need to keep an eye and ear to the northwestern horizon as storms will be on the prowl to begin and especially to end our Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
Man dies in riding mower accident
Kentucky State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Martin County.
Suspect dead; officer not injured in shooting
Water covers part of state Route 3 near Duval PK-8 School in Lincoln County.
Woman struck by lightning in kitchen; flooding reported
Business closed following stabbing near front door
The exhibit, titled “From War to Words – A visual Voices Portrait Series by Jason Myers,” is a...
Kentucky Gov. orders flags to half-staff

Latest News

Olive Hill celebrates Homecoming Parade
Olive Hill celebrates Homecoming Parade
Olive Hill celebrates Homecoming Parade
Olive Hill celebrates Homecoming Parade
Clean-up crews and vendors packing up signaled the end of the Sternwheel Regatta
Charleston leaders reflect on first Sternwheel Regatta in a dozen years
Fire destroys two homes in Portsmouth
Fire destroys two houses in Portsmouth; cause under investigation