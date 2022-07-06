Wednesday summer storm alert

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The month of July is living up to its notorious reputation with bouts of heat (often the hottest month of season) and rounds of thunder (often the wettest month of the year). Tuesday’s action passed in the late morning-mid-afternoon armed with torrents of rain, gusty winds and lightning strikes.

Flood warnings were issued by the National Weather Service for a handful of coalfield counties in Kentucky and West Virginia. No serious flooding issues occurred but a few reports of water over roads included the Duval area where the 911 center took on water off Route 3 near the elementary school in Lincoln County. Water did not make into the school.

Wednesday will likely feature a bookend of action with an overnight cluster of showers with thunder passing after sunrise. The sky would then turn partly cloudy with a heavy tropical feel in a steamy atmosphere. By day’s end, a storm line will approach from the north and west. This line may be similar to the Tuesday storm. So a round of rowdy squalls will likely end the day. Power hits (lightning and wind related) and local high water would be plausible. Highs near 90 will aid in the potency of the storms.

The interesting twist to Wednesday afternoon’s storm line is it will be the remnants of a powerful derecho-like storm that raced from Big Sky country in Montana thru the Dakotas into Minnesota and Iowa. That storm cluster should weaken considerably overnight. How much it re-strengthens on Wednesday will go a long way to determine its effects on our region.

So again pool guards, construction workers and landscapers will need to keep an eye and ear to the northwestern horizon as storms will be on the prowl to begin and especially to end our Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.