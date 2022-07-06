West Virginia governor proposes 10% personal income tax cut

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia’s governor is proposing a permanent 10 percent cut of the personal income tax.

Under the Governor’s proposal, the 10 percent tax cut will be retroactive to the beginning of the 2022 calendar year.

Gov. Jim Justice office says the permanent cut will put $250 million back in the pockets of West Virginians.

“Cutting our personal income tax will put money in your pocket and bring prosperity to our state for generations. But we need to act now, especially when you consider the unbelievable economic growth we’ve achieved this year,” Gov. Justice said during a press conference at the State Capitol today.

The governor announced he will call a Special Session of the West Virginia Legislature to coincide with this month’s interim meetings on July 24-26 to allow legislators to vote on his proposal.

The 10 percent personal income tax reduction is the maximum amount that can be cut while remaining in compliance with funding stipulations in the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

“We would cut even more if it weren’t for these federal regulations. Under the current guidelines, this is absolutely the most money we can put back in the pockets of hardworking West Virginians,” Gov. Justice said. “I wish we could eliminate the personal income tax altogether, but we need to get the ball rolling – now more than ever. In the past year, gas prices have gotten out of control and inflation is through the roof. West Virginians need help right now.”

If the Legislature passes his bill, the reduction will be automatic on October payroll withholding, and applies to September 15 estimated tax payments as well. The retroactive amount will come as a refund when West Virginians file their 2022 taxes.

During the press conference, Gov. Justice also announced that West Virginia’s cumulative revenue collections for Fiscal Year 2022 finished at $1.308 billion over estimate.

The Governor was joined by West Virginia Department of Revenue Secretary Dave Hardy for the announcement.”What we’ve been able to accomplish under the guidance of Governor Justice really is unprecedented in West Virginia history and it’s made all the more impressive when you remember that the Governor inherited a $500 million budget deficit when he first stepped into office,” Sec. Hardy said. “For perspective, our total revenue growth in Fiscal Year 2022 alone was three-and-a-half times the combined revenue growth in West Virginia for the entire decade from fiscal years 2009 to 2018.”

This is a developing story.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.