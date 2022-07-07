Arrest made following shooting in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that left a man injured, according to the Huntington Police Department.

West Virginia probation and parole officers took Valendale Jerome Herron, 22, of Detroit into custody without incident at approximately 2:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Huntington Police say Herron has been charged with malicious wounding and armed robbery.

The arrest comes after Huntington Police officers responded to a shooting on June 27.

The victim remains in the hospital, but his condition has improved, officers report.

Herron was on home confinement for a previous armed robbery case.

He was arraigned Wednesday and taken to the Western Regional Jail.

Further information has not been released.

