Big 12 preseason football rankings are released

WVU picked 8th by media
(wdtv)
By Big 12 Conference
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
After winning last season’s Big 12 Football Championship, Baylor was picked to repeat in the Conference’s 2022 preseason poll, voted on by media representatives. The Bears are the top choice in the rankings for the first time in Big 12 history and broke Oklahoma’s six-year streak as the favorite.

First-place votes were spread among five teams with Baylor receiving 17 and a total of 365 points. Oklahoma placed second with 12 and 354 points. Oklahoma State, also a participant in the 2021 Big 12 Football Championship Game, nabbed nine first-place selections with 342 points. Texas claimed two and a total of 289 points while Kansas State rounded out the top five in the poll with 261 points. Iowa State also received a first-place vote to place sixth with 180 points.

The remaining positions were 7. TCU (149 points), 8. West Virginia (147 points), 9. Texas Tech (119 points) and 10. Kansas (48 points).

2022 Big 12 Football Media Preseason Poll

1. Baylor (17), 365

2. Oklahoma (12), 354

3. Oklahoma State (9), 342

4. Texas (2), 289

5. Kansas State, 261

6. Iowa State (1), 180

7. TCU, 149

8. West Virginia, 147

9. Texas Tech, 119

10. Kansas, 48

First-place votes in parenthesis.

