Driver facing charges after allegedly hitting child with car and fleeing

By Ryan Murphy
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A driver will face charges of leaving the scene of an accident and running a stop sign after a young child was clipped Thursday afternoon by a vehicle, the Nitro Police Chief said.

The child doesn’t appear to have been injured, the chief said.

He said the incident happened at the intersection of 2nd Avenue and 21st Street.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office says it located the suspect’s vehicle in the Poca area and arrested them.

Deputies said the driver is charged with fleeing in Putnam County.

The Nitro Police Department said the suspect is also charged with leaving the scene of an accident and running stop sign.

The suspect’s name has not been released at this time.

