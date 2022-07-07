Advertisement

Drivers talk about getting stuck trying to drive through high water

Car stuck in high water on Doc Bailey Road in Cross Lanes
Car stuck in high water on Doc Bailey Road in Cross Lanes(Christian Rollins)
By Matt Lackritz
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A driver on her way to deliver food and a man off to pick up a friend for work found themselves in similar scary situations Wednesday evening.

The reasons why they were driving down Doc Bailey Road in Cross Lanes may have been different, but both ended up stuck in high water.

“I was driving, I was going to do a delivery and I saw that it was flooded,” Barbra Hartman said. “And I went to back up and I just went into whatever was right there and my car went sideways.”

Hartman said she was delivering pizza when she came up to the flooded road.

When she tried to turn around, she ended up in a ditch and that’s when the water rose.

“It was up past my ankles, almost to my knees in the car,” she said. “It was scary. It was really scary.”

Christian Rollins made it a little further down Doc Bailey Road before he got stuck.

He said he takes the road all the time and didn’t realize how high the water was.

Just to get out of his car, he had to take extreme measures.

“I had to open my door and I hopped on the roof and then hopped over into this man’s barn to hide from the rain,” he said.”

Crews on the scene said four cars got stuck on the road.

A little after 7 p.m., the last car was removed but a lot of mud from the flooding remained.

A police officer at the scene said DOH crews had been contacted to clean up the mud.

