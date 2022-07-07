Advertisement

Former Midland star hurt in fall

(WSAZ)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Cabell Midland football star Jakob Caudill was serioiusly injured in a fall over the July 4th weekend and is in the hospital. Jakob’s father, Will, tells WSAZ that he is now in stable condition. During his senior season in the fall of 2020, Cabell Midland went unbeaten in a year ravaged by COVID and he was selected to the Class AAA All-State team.

A GoFundMe account is taking donations and there will be a fundraiser at the Tanyard Station HWY 55 restaurant Monday where a percentage of its’ sales will go directly to the family.

Over the last few days, social media has shown immense support from his alma mater and other high school football teams in our area.

Huntington High coach Billy Seals tweeted “prayers going out to him and his family during this time” while across the Ohio River, Ironton, Fairland and Coal Grove all posted to pray for Caudill.

This story will be updated.

