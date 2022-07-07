Kanawha Co. emergency official offers safe driving tips during severe weather

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kanawha County Emergency Management Director C.W. Sigman said most of the severe weather-related calls he saw Wednesday dealt with water rescues.

“We had a pretty severe storm come through and some of our flood-prone areas like Old Bailey Road and New Golf Mountain Road in the Cross Lanes area, lot of water problems there,” he said Thursday. “We had several motorists trying to drive through the water ended up being rescued by the fire department.”

He said there are simple ways to prevent the need to be rescued.

“If there’s water going across the road, don’t drive through it. Six inches of water will move you, 12 inches of moving water will move your car, 18 inches of water will move a larger car or truck.,” he said. “If you see water across the road, don’t go through it.”

Sigman said to try to get out of your vehicle if you end up surrounded by water.

“If your car’s getting swept away, you might not want to stay in that car and there’s all this controversy of whether to stay in the car or not, but you have to get to high ground,” he said. “You gotta get to the area of safety when you’re getting swept away, but the best thing to do is not drive through the water at all. Don’t take a chance.”

