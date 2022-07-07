Man shot near middle school

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was shot Wednesday night in the area of West Side Middle School in Charleston, according to the Charleston Police Department.

Officers say the victim walked into CAMC Women and Children’s Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police say the man is expected to be OK.

A suspect is unknown now, officers say.

