Advertisement

Man shot near middle school

File Graphic
File Graphic(KWTX #1)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was shot Wednesday night in the area of West Side Middle School in Charleston, according to the Charleston Police Department.

Officers say the victim walked into CAMC Women and Children’s Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police say the man is expected to be OK.

A suspect is unknown now, officers say.

We’re working to get more details. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
Man dies in riding mower accident
Water covers part of state Route 3 near Duval PK-8 School in Lincoln County.
Woman struck by lightning in kitchen; flooding reported
Screenshot of video taken by witness of man wielding apparent gun on Robert C. Byrd Drive in...
Police shoot apparent gun-wielding man on Raleigh County highway
Kentucky State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Martin County.
Suspect dead; officer not injured in shooting
Hope Scholarship program ruled unconstitutional

Latest News

Car stuck in high water on Doc Bailey Road in Cross Lanes
Drivers talk about getting stuck trying to drive through high water
Shaundena Conley, 45, faces several shots after a shotgun blast went through the wall of an...
Woman arrested after shotgun fired inside apartments
The Fisher family saw damage from Tuesday's storms ranging from their driveway, drainpipe and...
Lincoln Co. residents balance storm cleanup with prep for future rainfall
Storm clouds rumble
First Warning Forecast