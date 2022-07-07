One taken to hospital after crash

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has been taken to the hospital after a crash in Kanawha County.

It happened on Elk River Road North near Blue Creek before 4 this morning.

Deputies say a SUV hit a tree, before rolling to a stop in the southbound lane facing south. Another car going south then rear-ended the SUV.

The driver of the car was taken to the hospital. The injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

The road is back open.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.