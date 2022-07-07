One taken to hospital after crash

Advertisement

By Nathan Thomas
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 5:55 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has been taken to the hospital after a crash in Kanawha County.

It happened on Elk River Road North near Blue Creek before 4 this morning.

Deputies say a SUV hit a tree, before rolling to a stop in the southbound lane facing south. Another car going south then rear-ended the SUV.

The driver of the car was taken to the hospital. The injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

The road is back open.

