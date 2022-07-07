Portsmouth City Council to vote on resolution opposing House Bill 327

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - City councilmembers in Portsmouth are considering a resolution to take a stand against Ohio House Bill 327. The resolution will appear on council’s agenda at their next meeting on Monday, July 11.

House Bill 327 is currently under committee review. If passed, it prohibits the teaching of “divisive concepts” in schools.

“I think it’s important for us to learn about all different parts of our past and present,” said Mayor Sean Dunne.

The “divisive concepts” reference in the bill are centered around subjects of nationality, color, ethnicity, race and sex. A resolution to oppose the bill was first discussed at council’s last meeting in June. At the July 11 meeting, councilmembers could choose to vote on it.

“We want students to hear about a variety of different topics,” said Mayor Dunne.

Dunne tells WSAZ that he believes the bill is an example of government overreach.

“We want students to adopt different types of critical thinking. Sometimes, that involves learning about terrible things. Sometimes it involves learning about things that make you feel uneasy. We want students here to have a quality education and, in order to have a quality education, we want teachers to have the ability to explore a range of different topics in the classroom,” Dunne said.

