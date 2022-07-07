Prestonsburg police officer killed during mass shooting laid to rest

PRESTONSBURG, Ky (WSAZ) - Family, friends, members of the community and fellow brothers in blue gathered in Prestonsburg, Kentucky yet again Thursday to pay their respects to a fallen officer.

A memorial service was held for Prestonsburg Police Officer Jacob R. Chaffins Thursday at the Mountain Arts Center.

Officer Chaffins, Prestonsburg Police Capt. Ralph Frasure, Floyd County Deputy William Petry and police K-9 Drago were all killed last Thursday after they were ambushed while attempting to serve an emergency protective order at a home in Allen, Kentucky. Four others were injured during the barrage of gunfire that has been described by officials as a ‘war zone.’

Prestonsburg Police Captain Ralph Frasure, Floyd County Sheriff's Deputy William Petry, Prestonsburg Police Officer and K-9 Handler Jacob Chaffins and Floyd County Sheriff's K-9 Deputy Drago (WYMT)

Chaffins was laid to rest at the same cemetery as Capt, Frasure and Deputy Petry - Gethsemane Gardens.

A graveside burial service was held Thursday following a long procession from the Mountain Arts Center.

Chaffins leaves behind a wife and a young daughter.

Lance Storz, of Allen, has been arrested and charged with murder following the deadly ambush at his home. He is being held at the Pike County Detention Center on several charges, including two counts of murder of a police officer. He also faces charges in connection with the death of K-9 Drago who served with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear tweeted the following statement:

“This week I visited with the families of Capt. Ralph Frasure, Deputy William Petry and Officer Jacob Chaffins – the three brave officers who gave their lives protecting Floyd County. Let us hold their families in prayer as they honor these heroes and lay them to rest.”

WSAZ spoke to Gov. Beshear Wednesday. That interview can be watched below:

WSAZ interviews Beshear about the Floyd County shooting that killed three police officers in the line-of-duty.

The K-9 officer killed during the ambush will be laid to rest Friday. A memorial service will be held for Drago at the Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg as well.

