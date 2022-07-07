Rowdy Friday afternoon-evening starts fine

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Work week to end with more rowdy storms

The summer of 2022 has already earned a reputation for heat and storms. This week alone 90 degree air and two waves of storms. Nothing unusual for July mind you but with the prospected for a third day in 4 to see clusters of storms to pass is a bit abnormal.

The Thursday reprieve came courtesy of a light north breeze which allowed for a more stable air mass to invade. Highs made the mid-80s with a tropical sky guarding the heavens. The nearest storms were not that far away through parts of Central Kentucky along I-75.

Friday will start with patchy dense fog then the tropical sun will go to work and coax temperatures into the 80s by 11am on their way to near 90 by 3pm.

Showers will begin forming after that with those weak cells growing into thunderheads before 6pm. As these storms pass they will unleash torrents, gusts and crashes (of rain, wind and thunder). Where they hit hardest, street flooding will quickly occur with small streams rising. Given we had scattered power outs with Wednesday’s storm line, chances are high we go through another such event with the juice likely knocked out especially in but not limited to Eastern Kentucky.

The weekend will improve for county fairs with Saturday morning showers quickly moving away in time for brightening and drying afternoon skies. Then on Sunday wall to wall is the best way to describe the incoming sunshine. Weekend highs will benefit from a north breeze and stay in the moderate 80s.

