WVDEP releases latest findings for presence of cancer-causing chemical in Kanawha Valley

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) has released results from a fourth round of testing regarding Ethylene Oxide (EtO) in parts of the Kanawha Valley.

WSAZ has extensively covered the issue in a series of investigations about the presence of the colorless, odorless gas that can cause cancer.

We launched the investigation after the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said EtO was being released into the Kanawha Valley at one of the highest rates in the country.

According to the WVDEP’s latest findings, the latest samples from the South Charleston and Institute areas were taken during a 24-hour period in late April.

The concentrations were measured in parts per billion (ppb) by volume, the WVDEP said, saying that 1 ppb is equivalent to one second in a 32-year time span or one drop of water in an Olympic-sized swimming pool.

Following are the WVDEP’s latest findings released Thursday:

WSAZ has requested the DHHR to speak with someone about the cancer mapping data but they have not responded to that request.

