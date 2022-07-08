3 injured in accident

PAINTSVILLE, Ky (WSAZ) -- Two people were extricated from a vehicle Friday following a crash on US 23.

According to W.R. Castle Fire and Rescue, the accident happened at Steep Hill Road.

Three people were transported to the hospital with injuries. One person was seriously hurt.

Paintsville Police and Constable Bruce Ritz are investigating the accident as well as a second accident that occurred in backed-up traffic.

The accident happened around 10:30 a.m.

