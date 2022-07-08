Advertisement

3-year-old struck, killed in driveway in Ohio

According to Canton police, Malachi Williams was struck by a vehicle in the driveway, and his...
According to Canton police, Malachi Williams was struck by a vehicle in the driveway, and his mother called 911.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By Avery Williams and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) – A 3-year-old boy was struck and killed in a driveway in Ohio on Saturday, police said.

According to Canton police, Malachi Williams was struck by a vehicle in the driveway, and his mother called 911. He was rushed to the hospital before first responders arrived.

Sadly, Malachi was pronounced dead at the hospital.

According to police, the driver remained on scene following the crash and is cooperating with the investigation. The driver was not publicly identified.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teacher with Cabell County Schools faces charges of allegedly sexually abusing multiple...
Middle school teacher arrested on sexual abuse charges
File Graphic
Man shot near middle school
One person has been taken to the hospital after a crash in Kanawha County.
One taken to hospital after crash
Shaundena Conley, 45, faces several shots after a shotgun blast went through the wall of an...
Woman arrested after shotgun fired inside apartments
Photo Courtesy: Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife
Alligator sighting leads to charges against Eastern Kentucky man

Latest News

Honoring the lives of three fallen heroes
‘It’s a celebration of life’: Remembering the lives of three fallen heroes
Ironton begins first phase of upgrades to athletic facilities
Ironton begins first phase of athletic facility upgrades
a memorial for K-9 officer Drago is honored during a memorial service at the Mountain Arts...
K-9 officer killed in the line-of-duty laid to rest
Questions remain as to how the alleged shooter was able to get guns.
Services begin for Highland Park parade shooting victims
FILE - Ukrainian soldiers ride a tank through the town of Trostyanets, Ukraine, Monday, March...
US sending $400 million more in military aid to Ukraine