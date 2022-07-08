Cars stranded in high water

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A handful of people have been forced to find another ride home Friday afternoon, after high water stranded their cars along 3rd Avenue and 24th Street in Huntington.

One woman, whose car got stuck, tells WSAZ she is not from this area and her GPS directed her this way.

According to Brian Bracey, who is the Executive Director of the Huntington Water Quality Board, storm water and sewer lines are combined in this area. It all flows towards Fifth Avenue and 31st Street.

Bracey says their goals are to create more storage capacity, as well as separate storm water from sewer.

“This has been a hot spot for flooding, both here and on 5th Avenue. Especially there by Gino’s and Cookout. Those particular areas are the ones we’re concentrating on. We received ARPA funds from the city to be able to do this project and we’re in the planning stages right now -- so we understand the amount of water that’s coming through this area,” Bracey said.

Bracey says it could be a couple of years before we see these improvements go into effect -- a lot of planning has to be done.

