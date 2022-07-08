Driver loses control, vehicle crash lands in fast-food drive-thru

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Two elderly women were transported to the hospital after an accident Friday in the drive-thru lane at a fast-food restaurant.

Officials say the driver was traveling near CVS along Route 60 when she lost control.

Emergency crews reported the SUV hit a yellow metal fence and crash landed in the drive-thru of Taco Bell.

The SUV came to rest after hitting a yellow pole.

First responders had to cut the passenger out of the SUV.

No other damage was reported at the restaurant.

Both women were transported to the hospital.

Further information has not been released.

