Friday afternoon to end rough and rowdy

Afternoon-evening storm watch likely
Lightning strikes over a double rainbow
Lightning strikes over a double rainbow(Taylor Pinkston)
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 9:44 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A Thursday reprieve from the sultry heat and storms of summer came courtesy of a light north breeze which allowed for a more stable air mass to invade. Highs made the mid-80s with a tropical sky guarding the heavens. The nearest storms were not that far away though through parts of Central Kentucky along I-75.

Friday will start with patchy dense fog then the tropical sun will go to work and coax temperatures into the 80s by 11am on their way to near 90 by 3pm.

Showers will begin forming soon after lunchtime with those weak cells growing into thunderheads before 6pm. As these storms pass they will unleash torrents, gusts and crashes (of rain, wind and thunder). Where they hit hardest, street flooding will quickly occur with small streams rising. Given we had scattered power outs with Wednesday’s storm line, chances are high we go through another such event with the juice likely knocked out in some areas especially in but not limited to Eastern Kentucky.

The weekend will improve for county fairs with Saturday morning showers quickly moving away in time for brightening and drying afternoon skies. Then on Sunday wall to wall is the best way to describe the incoming sunshine. Weekend highs will benefit from a north breeze and stay in the moderate 80s.

