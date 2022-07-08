Advertisement

‘Godspell’ with First Stage Theatre Company

'Godspell' with First Stage Theatre Company
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Godspell with First Stage Theatre Company
Godspell with First Stage Theatre Company(wsaz)

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teacher with Cabell County Schools faces charges of allegedly sexually abusing multiple...
Middle school teacher arrested on sexual abuse charges
File Graphic
Man shot near middle school
One person has been taken to the hospital after a crash in Kanawha County.
One taken to hospital after crash
Shaundena Conley, 45, faces several shots after a shotgun blast went through the wall of an...
Woman arrested after shotgun fired inside apartments
Valendale Herron has been charged with malicious wounding and armed robbery., according to...
Arrest made following shooting in Huntington

Latest News

Officer Tommy Robinson, who was shot in the neck while responding to a routine call, shares his...
Flatwoods police officer injured in line of duty shares story
Dog Haus
Dog Haus Biergarten featured dog of the week: Almost Heaven
Dog Haus
Dog Haus June 30
Dog Haus
Dog Haus June 23