Hometown Hero - Brandon Hunt

By Jim Treacy
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MAN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - This week’s SOMC Hometown Hero hails from Man, West Virginia and odds are if he’s not at home, Brandon Hunt is at the Hillbilly Fire Pit. He’s worked there for the last seven years and owners say he is a joy to have around the restaurant which is why they nominated him for our Hometown Hero award.

WSAZ’s Jimmy Treacy profiles this weeks’ winner.

