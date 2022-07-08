Ironton begins first phase of athletic facility upgrades

IRONTON, Ohio. (WSAZ) - On Friday nights in the fall, Rick McKnight’s voice echoes from Tanks Memorial Stadium and out into the south end of town. McKnight has spent decades inside the press box with a microphone in his hands. When he returns for the 2022 football season, things will be a little different.

“It’s going to come through a lot more clear and, if you’re not ready for some football, you will be,” said McKnight Friday afternoon.

McKnight was referring new upgrades to the press box and sound system at Tanks Memorial Stadium. The old press box is being demolished and a new, three-story press box will be constructed in it’s place.

“There was a lack of space and you’re crammed in there on Friday night. You worry about people falling through the roof that are up their filming,” said McKnight.

Head Football Coach and Athletic Director Trevon Pendleton says those who frequent the press box during football season have been asking for a new one for quite some time. Now, the time to grant that wish has come.

“Not only a facelift, but a total transformation,” said Pendleton.

Not far behind the press box and next to the track, there is another active construction site.

“We’re building four new tennis courts. We ripped out the old tennis courts and repositioned the new ones. They will be brand new courts, brand new surface, nets, fencing, lighting and everything,” said Pendleton.

Both projects are on pace to be complete sometime this fall. Pendleton says the press box will be complete and ready for Ironton’s home opener on Saturday, September 10th.

“We ask a lot of our kids whether its effort or time, so I think this is a way of repaying them and making sure they have state of the art facilities,” said Pendleton.

Pendleton says this is only the beginning in regards to upgrades to athletic facilities. He says there will be more announcements in the future.

