Japan ex-leader Shinzo Abe apparently shot, in heart failure

FILE - Japan's outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks to the media as he arrives at the...
FILE - Japan's outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks to the media as he arrives at the prime minister's office for a cabinet meeting in Tokyo on Sept. 16, 2020. Japan’s NHK TV says on Friday, July 7, 2022, former Prime Minister Abe apparently was shot at and collapsed during a campaign speech.(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe collapsed bleeding and was in heart failure after apparently being shot during a campaign speech in western Japan, NHK public television said Friday.

NHK says Abe was rushed to a hospital.

Witnesses reported hearing gunshots in the apparent attack in Nara. He was standing while making an election campaign speech ahead of Sunday’s election for the parliament’s upper house.

