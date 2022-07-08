Advertisement

K-9 officer killed in the line-of-duty laid to rest

a memorial for K-9 officer Drago is honored during a memorial service at the Mountain Arts...
a memorial for K-9 officer Drago is honored during a memorial service at the Mountain Arts Center.(WSAZ)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - A K-9 officer killed in the line-of-duty last week was laid to rest Friday following a dog-friendly memorial service at the Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg.

A procession for K-9 Drago began in London, Kentucky and ended at the site of the K-9′s memorial.

K-9 officer Drago was killed June 30 during an violent ambush in Allen, Kentucky.
K-9 officer Drago was killed June 30 during an violent ambush in Allen, Kentucky.(WSAZ)

Drago was killed along with three officers during a violent ambush in Allen, Kentucky.

K-9 officer Drago was shot and killed during an ambush June 30 in Allen, Kentucky.
K-9 officer Drago was shot and killed during an ambush June 30 in Allen, Kentucky.(WSAZ)

For previous coverage >>>CLICK HERE

Earlier this week, memorial services and graveside burial were held to honor the lives of Prestonsburg Police Capt. Ralph Frasure, Floyd County Deputy William Petry and Prestonsburg officer Jacob R. Chaffins.

The officers and K-9 Drago were killed last Thursday after they were ambushed while attempting to serve an emergency protective order at a home in Allen, Kentucky. Four others were injured during the barrage of gunfire that has been described by officials as a ‘war zone.’

Prestonsburg Police Captain Ralph Frasure, Floyd County Sheriff's Deputy William Petry,...
Prestonsburg Police Captain Ralph Frasure, Floyd County Sheriff's Deputy William Petry, Prestonsburg Police Officer and K-9 Handler Jacob Chaffins and Floyd County Sheriff's K-9 Deputy Drago(WYMT)

The fallen law enforcement officers were all laid to rest at Gethsemane Gardens after solemn processions.

For previous coverage, tap the links below:

Deputy killed in the line-of-duty honored during memorial service

Final farewell to police captain killed in the line-of-duty

Prestonsburg police officer killed during mass shooting laid to rest

Lance Storz, of Allen, has been arrested and charged with murder following the deadly ambush at his home. He is being held at the Pike County Detention Center on several charges, including two counts of murder of a police officer. He also faces charges in connection with the death of K-9 Drago who served with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff details events leading up to Floyd Co. mass shooting

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teacher with Cabell County Schools faces charges of allegedly sexually abusing multiple...
Middle school teacher arrested on sexual abuse charges
File Graphic
Man shot near middle school
One person has been taken to the hospital after a crash in Kanawha County.
One taken to hospital after crash
Shaundena Conley, 45, faces several shots after a shotgun blast went through the wall of an...
Woman arrested after shotgun fired inside apartments
Photo Courtesy: Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife
Alligator sighting leads to charges against Eastern Kentucky man

Latest News

Honoring the lives of three fallen heroes
‘It’s a celebration of life’: Remembering the lives of three fallen heroes
Ironton begins first phase of upgrades to athletic facilities
Ironton begins first phase of athletic facility upgrades
Woody Williams to lie in honor at US Capitol next week
Ironton begins first phase of upgrades to athletic facilities
Ironton begins first phase of upgrades to athletic facilities