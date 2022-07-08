Advertisement

Police investigating Charleston shooting

Police are on the scene of a shooting in Charleston early Friday morning.
By Nathan Thomas
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 3:23 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police are on the scene of a shooting in Charleston early Friday morning. 7th Ave. between 20th and 21st street are currently closed while police investigate.

The call came in just before 3 a.m. for a shooting near the North Charleston Rec Center.

One person has been transported to the hospital. No word on their condition.

WSAZ has a crew at the scene.

