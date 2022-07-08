Reports of high water following fast-moving storm

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A fast-moving storm dumped heavy rain on the region Friday causing high water in spots.

Hurricane’s Mayor Scott Edwards tells WSAZ.com the city is experiencing serious high water. A viewer reported to WSAZ Hurricane Creek Road is currently is underwater.

“The city has taken numerous calls and pictures and videos from Hurricane residents stating that they’ve never seen any flooding like this before,” said Mayor Edwards.

Mayor Edwards reports Route 60 and Main Street are flooded along with Hurricane Creek Road, half mile past Walmart.

According to the Teays Valley Fire Department, the following roads are closed due to high water:

Teays Valley Road is closed in front of Hurricane City Park

I-64 Westbound at the 45 mile marker (fast lane)

Virginia Avenue in Hurricane

Intersection of Hurricane Creek Road and Grace Drive near Walmart

Flooding has been reported along 26th Street and 4th Avenue in Huntington and cars stranded by high water were found along 3rd Avenue and 24th Street.

A Marshall University spokesperson reports high water has reached several buildings: the Education Building, Morrow Library, Drinko Library, and the Henderson Center. Officials say crews are assessing the situation.

This is a developing story.

