Weekend improves after the cloudburst

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Friday afternoon thunderstorms included a cloudburst type rain along I-64 counties in West Virginia. The resulting flash street flooding catching motorists off guard as they tried to drive thru flooded streets in Huntington and Hurricane in particular. Small streams did overflow in eastern Cabell and Putnam exacerbating the water issues.

For the evening hours a general drying period is arriving and with it comes a hazy, humid atmosphere. Later tonight after midnight a new area of rain will arrive via Indiana and Ohio. This next batch should be much less intense given the nocturnal nature of the rain (night rains are generally less potent since the sun’s energy is no longer available to be tapped).

Saturday will begin rather gloomy with areas of fog and morning showers around before skies brighten by afternoon. Highs will struggle to make 80 by day’s end.

Sunday will feature lots of sunshine and seasonably warm highs in the mid-80s. That will make for a good day for county fair goers in Eleanor (Putnam) and Proctorville (Lawrence Ohio).

Next week’s fair weather will turn hot and humid again so by mid-week the risk of thunder returns to the forecast.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.