Woody Williams to lie in honor at US Capitol next week

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Representatives David McKinley (R-WV), Carol Miller (R-WV) and Alex Mooney (R-WV) announced Friday that Medal of Honor recipient Hershel “Woody” Williams will lie in honor at the U.S. Capitol on Thursday, July 14.

Before Williams, 98, passed away, he was known as the last surviving World War II veteran to have received the Medal of Honor.

Williams passed away June 29 at the VA Medical Center which bears his name.

Woody Williams, who turned 98 on October 2, fought in World War II with the Marine Corps as a flamethrower at the battle of Iwo Jima in 1945. His heroic actions there were later honored as he was awarded the Medal of Honor by President Harry Truman.

West Virginians had the opportunity to pay their respects, July 2 and July 3 as Williams lied in state inside the West Virginia Capitol rotunda.

People salute the casket of Hershel "Woody" Williams set up in the first floor rotunda of the West Virginia State Capitol in Charleston, W.Va., for visitation on Saturday, July 2, 2022. Williams, 98, a West Virginian who was the last living Medal of Honor recipient from World War II, died on Wednesday, June 29. His funeral is set for Sunday, July 3. ((Chris Dorst/Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP))

A memorial service at the West Virginia Culture Center also honored Williams’ life and legacy.

