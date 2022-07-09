First Warning Forecast | Conditions to improve for second half of weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Many communities could effectively label Saturday a “washout” as showers persisted much of the day. While the rain finally came without any severe weather concerns, a nearly all-day rain is probably best left for a work day. Fortunately, conditions do look to improve for Sunday as the stalled-out front which caused the damp weather slowly moves out. Temperatures start to heat back up towards 90 degrees by Tuesday, but another front looks to stall the heat and bring a renewed risk for showers and storms late Tuesday into Wednesday. However, this front should push out quicker, giving way to drier conditions and hotter temperatures by the upcoming weekend.

Showers slowly break up Saturday evening, giving way to drier conditions overnight. Clouds begin breaking from north to south, which will allow areas of fog to settle in. Low temperatures fall to the mid 60s.

On Sunday, expect patchy fog to start then a partly cloudy sky for the rest of the day. An isolated shower or two cannot be ruled out for the afternoon, but most locations stay dry. High temperatures rise to the mid 80s.

Monday stays dry everywhere under a mostly sunny sky with high temperatures climbing to the upper 80s.

For Tuesday, another mostly sunny sky is expected. Late in the day, a broken line of showers and storms may form to the north as a cold front nears. High temperatures rise to around 90 degrees.

Wednesday sees a mix of sun and clouds with showers and thunderstorms likely, particularly across southern parts of the region. High temperatures reach the mid 80s.

On Thursday, expect a partly cloudy sky with an isolated shower or two possible. High temperatures rise to the mid 80s.

Friday sees abundant sunshine with dry conditions and high temperatures in the upper 80s.

Sunshine continues on Saturday as high temperatures close in on 90 degrees.

