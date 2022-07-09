First Warning Forecast | Damp start to weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A stalled-out frontal boundary draped across the region looks to bring more showers on Saturday, marking measurable precipitation on four out of the past five days. The risk for thunderstorms and downpours looks to be mainly across southern parts of Kentucky and West Virginia, with a lighter rain farther north. On Sunday, most areas dry out, though a pop-up shower or two is still possible. Finally, Monday stays dry everywhere as temperatures heat up. The heat is thwarted when another round of storms arrives by mid-week.

Saturday morning starts with areas of light rain/drizzle/mist and fog. Temperatures are in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Passing showers can be expected throughout the day on Saturday, looking to be most widespread around midday before breaking up towards the evening hours. A few thunderstorms with the risk for gusty winds and heavy rain may move across southeastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia as well. The day stays rather cloudy, though some breaks can be seen out west towards sunset. High temperatures only rise to the upper 70s due to the clouds and rain.

Saturday night turns quieter under a partly cloudy sky with areas of fog settling in over the damp ground. Low temperatures fall to the mid 60s.

On Sunday, expect a partly cloudy sky with just an isolated shower or two possible. High temperatures rise to the mid 80s.

Monday stays dry under a mostly sunny sky with high temperatures climbing to the upper 80s.

For Tuesday, another mostly sunny sky is expected. Late in the day, a broken line of showers and storms may form to the north as a cold front nears. High temperatures rise to around 90 degrees.

Wednesday sees a mix of sun and clouds with showers and thunderstorms likely, especially across southern parts of the region. High temperatures reach the mid 80s.

Thursday sees a partly cloudy sky with an isolated shower or two possible. High temperatures rise to the mid 80s.

Friday sees abundant sunshine with dry conditions and high temperatures in the upper 80s.

