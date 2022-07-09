Advertisement

Flash flooding impacts neighborhoods

By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 10:07 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Flooded roads and yards that look more like lakes have been the sight from multiple windows.

High water has covered parts of several neighborhoods in our region Friday following flash flooding.

Viewers from areas such as Milton, parts of Putnam County, and Cross Lanes have shared pictures and videos with WSAZ -- showing the impact of Friday afternoon’s heavy rains.

