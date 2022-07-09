Advertisement

Moonshine, Music and Makers Festival returns to Pikeville in 2022

2021's Moonshine, Music, and Makers Festival brought hundreds of folks to downtown Pikeville to...
2021's Moonshine, Music, and Makers Festival brought hundreds of folks to downtown Pikeville to celebrate Appalachian heritage and culture.(WYMT)
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 6 p.m. on Saturday

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - After last year’s Moonshine, Music, and Makers Festival brought hundreds of folks to Pikeville to celebrate the culture and heritage of Appalachia, the city of Pikeville has announced that the festival will return in 2022.

The second installment of the festival will see plenty of talented local crafters, artisans, and musicians descend on the city for three days of celebration and plenty of fun.

Although last year’s festival was a huge success, Appalachian Wireless Arena’s Director of Special Events Kevin Roberts believes there will be even more folks in attendance this year.

“Last year we were on the tail end of the pandemic, people were still afraid, and everything wasn’t opened up,” said Roberts. “Now, everything is opened up, people are not nearly as afraid as they were, and we have that ability, you know we can get out, we can mingle, and that’s what we want. We want people to come back together as a group and be able to enjoy themselves safely.”

The 2022 Moonshine, Music, and Makers Festival is scheduled for September 8-10. You can visit the Pikeville City Tourism website for more information.

