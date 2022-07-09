Advertisement

‘Sopranos’ actor Tony Sirico dies at age 79

FILE - Michael Imperioli, left, and Tony Sirico attend HBO's "The Sopranos" 20th anniversary at...
FILE - Michael Imperioli, left, and Tony Sirico attend HBO's "The Sopranos" 20th anniversary at the SVA Theatre on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, in New York.(Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 8:09 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Actor Tony Sirico, known for his role as mobster Peter Paul “Paulie Walnuts” Gualtieri in HBO’s landmark series “The Sopranos,” has died at the age of 79.

Sirico’s brother, Robert, and his “Sopranos” co-star Michael Imperioli both announced his death on social media Friday.

“It is with great sadness, but with incredible pride, love and a whole lot of fond memories, that the family of Gennaro Anthony “Tony” Sirico wishes to inform you of his death on the morning of July 8, 2022,” Robert Sirico wrote. “Tony is survived by his two beloved children, Joanne Sirico Bello and Richard Sirico, grandchildren, siblings, nieces, nephews and many other relatives.”

On Instagram, Imperioli wrote:

“It pains me to say that my dear friend, colleague and partner in crime, the great TONY SIRICO has passed away today. Tony was like no one else: he was as tough, as loyal and as big hearted as anyone I’ve ever known. I was at his side through so much: through good times and bad. But mostly good. And we had a lot of laughs. We found a groove as Christopher and Paulie and I am proud to say I did a lot of my best and most fun work with my dear pal Tony. I will miss him forever. He is truly irreplaceable. I send love to his family, friends and his many many fans. He was beloved and will never be forgotten. Heartbroken today.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teacher with Cabell County Schools faces charges of allegedly sexually abusing multiple...
Middle school teacher arrested on sexual abuse charges
File Graphic
Man shot near middle school
One person has been taken to the hospital after a crash in Kanawha County.
One taken to hospital after crash
The SUV came to rest after hitting a yellow pole.
Driver loses control, vehicle crash lands in fast-food drive-thru
Shaundena Conley, 45, faces several shots after a shotgun blast went through the wall of an...
Woman arrested after shotgun fired inside apartments

Latest News

This weeks' SOMC Hometown Hero hails from Man, WV and he is a valued member of a local...
Hometown Hero - Brandon Hunt
Elon Musk sent a letter to Twitter’s board saying he is terminating the acquisition.
Musk abandons deal to buy Twitter; company says it will sue
This weeks' SOMC Hometown Hero hails from Man, WV and he is a valued member of a local...
Hometown Hero Brandon Hunt
FILE PHOTO - A Ukrainian serviceman looks at the rubble of a school that was destroyed some...
Ukrainian official warns of ‘catastrophe’ in captured city