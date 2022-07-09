Woman shot by police after ramming SUV into patrol vehicle, authorities say

MESA, Ariz. (Arizona’s Family/Gray News) - Police shot a woman in Arizona after she slammed her vehicle into an officer’s SUV.

The Mesa Police Department reports that 39-year-old Taneysha Shari Carter used her vehicle to ram an officer’s SUV late Thursday night at police headquarters.

According to court documents, Carter was following an officer in a marked vehicle and when he opened the gate to the employee parking lot she slammed her vehicle into his several times.

Arizona’s Family reports the officer went past the gate and stopped his vehicle before jumping out. Carter then got out of her SUV and ran through the parking lot towards the police holding facility.

Carter was shot by the officer and taken to the hospital. She was later released and booked into jail early Friday morning on charges of aggravated assault, aggravated assault on a police officer and first-degree criminal trespass. The officer suffered minor scrapes and cuts on his elbows, hands and knees.

Court documents said Carter told investigators she believed law enforcement, the military and a group she referred to as the Illuminati were trying to kill her. She claimed she was trying to get the officer’s attention to tell him this information. Carter also said she thought the officer knew who she was.

According to court documents, Mesa police previously detained Carter in 2020 for mental health reasons. Court records showed Carter had prior convictions for drug and shoplifting charges.

