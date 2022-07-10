Advertisement

Ambulance driver arrested after rollover crash

Ambulance crash
Ambulance crash(MGN)
By Kelsey Souto
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A medical transport early Saturday morning ended with the driver of an ambulance in handcuffs and in the back of a law enforcement cruiser.

The Boyd County Sheriff’s Office says a NetCare ambulance rolled in a single-vehicle accident along U.S. 23 near the Lawrence County line around 2 a.m. Saturday.

The driver, patient and a caregiver in the back were unharmed in the incident.

Initially, the driver told officers a deer ran out in front of the vehicle, but deputies say the story kept changing.

Officials conducted a field sobriety test and arrested the driver under suspicion of DUI.

The Boyd County Sheriff’s Office says 38-year-old Patrick Todd Jarrell, could be facing additional charges once the investigation is complete.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters battle flames. Photo courtesy of Dwayne Wallace.
Firefighters battle blaze
First probable case of Monkeypox reported in West Virginia
High water has covered parts of several neighborhoods in our region Friday following flash...
Flash flooding impacts neighborhoods
Mingo Missing
Family offering reward for information in Mingo County missing woman case
The SUV came to rest after hitting a yellow pole.
Driver loses control, vehicle crash lands in fast-food drive-thru

Latest News

WSAZ Saturday Night Forecast - Jul 9
Andy's Saturday Night Forecast - Jul 9
Mingo Missing
Family offering reward for information in Mingo County missing woman case
Photo Courtesy: Floyd County Sheriff's Department Facebook page
Police in Floyd County searching for stolen truck
wv lottery drawing 7-9-22
WV LOTTERY DRAWING 7-9-22