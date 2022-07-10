Ambulance driver arrested after rollover crash

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A medical transport early Saturday morning ended with the driver of an ambulance in handcuffs and in the back of a law enforcement cruiser.

The Boyd County Sheriff’s Office says a NetCare ambulance rolled in a single-vehicle accident along U.S. 23 near the Lawrence County line around 2 a.m. Saturday.

The driver, patient and a caregiver in the back were unharmed in the incident.

Initially, the driver told officers a deer ran out in front of the vehicle, but deputies say the story kept changing.

Officials conducted a field sobriety test and arrested the driver under suspicion of DUI.

The Boyd County Sheriff’s Office says 38-year-old Patrick Todd Jarrell, could be facing additional charges once the investigation is complete.

