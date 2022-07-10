Advertisement

First Warning Forecast | Not as damp this week

Forecast on July 10, 2022
By Andy Chilian
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Sunday brought a nice reprieve from the active weather pattern of last week in which both Huntington and Charleston recorded just over 3 inches of rain since Tuesday (some areas obviously saw more or less depending on where the downpours set up). The week ahead does not look to be nearly as active, with only scattered rain chances on a couple days. Otherwise, drier weather takes hold with lower humidity and “typical” July warmth.

A stray shower is possible through sunset Sunday evening, but most locations stay dry with a decrease in cloud cover. Temperatures fall to near 70 degrees by midnight.

Expect a mostly clear sky Sunday night as low temperatures fall to the low to mid 60s. Patchy fog is likely.

Monday stays dry under a mostly sunny sky with high temperatures climbing to the upper 80s.

Tuesday sees a partly cloudy sky with scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day as a weak cold front crosses. Some storms may produce a brief downpour and gust of wind. High temperatures rise to the upper 80s.

Outside of an isolated shower or two, Wednesday stays dry under a partly cloudy sky. High temperatures reach the mid to upper 80s.

On Thursday, expect a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures rise to the mid 80s.

Friday sees abundant sunshine with dry conditions and high temperatures in the upper 80s.

Sunshine continues on Saturday as high temperatures close in on 90 degrees.

Storm chances return in a scattered nature on Sunday as high temperatures come up just shy of the 90-degree mark.

