Case involving gas station murder sent to grand jury

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A case surrounding the murder of a man outside of a gas station convenience store has been sent to the grand jury.

Probable cause was found Monday during Kahmal Dillahunty’s court appearance.

Kahmal Dillahunty, 45, of Pontiac, Michigan, was arrested just before 10 p.m. Sunday, July 3 on 7th Avenue.

A stabbing took place Sunday in front of Sheetz along 6th Avenue in Huntington, according to the Huntington Police Department.

Police say Dillahunty stabbed 36-year-old Timothy Stratton of Huntington, then Dillahunty left on a bicycle.

The stabbing happened just after 3 p.m., right by the front doors of Sheetz.

According to officers, Stratton was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and later died from injuries sustained.

Dillahunty is at the Western Regional Jail charged with murder.

