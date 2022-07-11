Advertisement

Case involving gas station murder sent to grand jury

Kahmal Dillahunty, 45, of Pontiac, Michigan, was arrested just before 10 p.m. Sunday, July 3 on...
Kahmal Dillahunty, 45, of Pontiac, Michigan, was arrested just before 10 p.m. Sunday, July 3 on 7th Avenue.(WSAZ)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A case surrounding the murder of a man outside of a gas station convenience store has been sent to the grand jury.

Probable cause was found Monday during Kahmal Dillahunty’s court appearance.

Kahmal Dillahunty, 45, of Pontiac, Michigan, was arrested just before 10 p.m. Sunday, July 3 on 7th Avenue.

A stabbing took place Sunday in front of Sheetz along 6th Avenue in Huntington, according to the Huntington Police Department.

Police say Dillahunty stabbed 36-year-old Timothy Stratton of Huntington, then Dillahunty left on a bicycle.

The stabbing happened just after 3 p.m., right by the front doors of Sheetz.

According to officers, Stratton was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and later died from injuries sustained.

Dillahunty is at the Western Regional Jail charged with murder.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

For our previous coverage >>> CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance crash
Ambulance driver arrested after rollover crash
Mingo Missing
Family offering reward for information in Mingo County missing woman case
Firefighters battle flames. Photo courtesy of Dwayne Wallace.
Firefighters battle blaze
Country Music Star Reba has announced a brand new tour.
Reba coming to Charleston
Law enforcement sources say officers found the suspect, 35-year-old James Burrios, in a nearby...
Woman wakes up to strange man in bedroom; then he starts taking off his clothes

Latest News

Financial plan review
It’s check-in time for your financial goals
financial plan review
Cpl. Aaron Lawhon pictured with 9-month-old puppy Buddy, who he is credited with saving after...
Man credits officer for saving dog’s life
Emergency crews respond to the scene of a fatal crash along I-77 South near mile marker 123.
I77 fatal accident