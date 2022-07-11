Fatal crash closes portion of I-77

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - All lanes of I-77 South have been shut down following a fatal accident, according to dispatchers.

The southbound lanes near mile marker 123 near the Kenna exit are currently closed.

According to dispatch there were no survivors following the rollover accident.

No further information has been released.

