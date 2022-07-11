Advertisement

Fatal crash closes portion of I-77

(KBJR)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 11:03 AM EDT
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - All lanes of I-77 South have been shut down following a fatal accident, according to dispatchers.

The southbound lanes near mile marker 123 near the Kenna exit are currently closed.

According to dispatch there were no survivors following the rollover accident.

No further information has been released.

We have a crew headed to the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

