First Warning Forecast | Storms return to forecast on Tuesday

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Monday was about as basic but pleasant of a summer day as can be around here: sunshine, manageable humidity, and seasonable afternoon temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Tuesday provides a brief hiccup in what looks to be an overall quiet weather pattern through the end of the week. A passing cold front provides the opportunity for scattered showers and storms, primarily during the afternoon hours. The scattered nature of these storms means that not every location will see rain, but those that do can experience a brief-passing downpour and gust of wind. Isolated showers may linger into Wednesday and Thursday as another weak front crosses, but most locations stay dry until more widespread storm chances return Sunday into Monday.

Despite some passing high clouds, Monday evening stays mostly clear and dry as temperatures fall to the mid 70s by midnight.

Mostly clear conditions continue Monday night. Some fog may settle in overnight but will quick scour out by sunrise as a breeze picks up. Low temperatures stay in the upper 60s.

Expect a partly cloudy sky on Tuesday with higher humidity. A stray shower is possible during the morning hours across Ohio and northern West Virginia as a dying complex of storms approaches from the west. A new round of scattered showers and storms then fires during the afternoon hours as the heat of the day becomes realized. Some storms may be strong enough to produce heavy rain and gusty winds; the greatest risk for this is along and south of I-64. Even outside of thunderstorms, the day will be breezy and warm with high temperatures reaching the upper 80s.

Wednesday sees another partly cloudy sky. An isolated shower or two is possible, but most locations stay dry. High temperatures reach the mid 80s.

Thursday turns mostly sunny. Isolated showers will be focused in eastern West Virginia with dry conditions elsewhere. High temperatures top out in the mid 80s.

Friday stays dry under bold sunshine. High temperatures hover in the mid 80s.

Saturday turns a bit warmer to the upper 80s under a mostly sunny sky.

Storm chances return on Sunday and more so on Monday as afternoon temperatures reach the mid to upper 80s.

