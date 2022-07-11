MercyMe brings tour to Mountain Health Arena

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The award-winning group MercyMe is bringing its tour to Huntington, West Virginia.

MercyMe will perform at the Mountain Health Arena on November 19 at 7 p.m.

The multi-platinum band will be touring 19 cities this fall and featuring returning special guests Rend Collective and Andrew Ripp.

Tickets are available beginning Friday, July 11 at MercyMe.org or on Ticketmaster.

