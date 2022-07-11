Reba coming to Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Country music star Reba McEntire is bringing her new tour to Charleston, West Virginia.

Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin made the announcement Monday morning at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

Reba will perform at the Coliseum on Thursday, October 20.

Reba has not performed in Charleston since 1998.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, July 15 at 10 a.m.

In honor of Reba coming to town, Mayor Goodwin says the city will be lit up in red Monday evening.

