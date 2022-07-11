Advertisement

Reba coming to Charleston

Country Music Star Reba has announced a brand new tour.
Country Music Star Reba has announced a brand new tour.(Reba)
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 8:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Country music star Reba McEntire is bringing her new tour to Charleston, West Virginia.

Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin made the announcement Monday morning at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

Reba will perform at the Coliseum on Thursday, October 20.

Reba has not performed in Charleston since 1998.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, July 15 at 10 a.m.

In honor of Reba coming to town, Mayor Goodwin says the city will be lit up in red Monday evening.

mayor goodwin announces reba coming to charleston
mayor goodwin announces reba coming to charleston(wsaz)

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance crash
Ambulance driver arrested after rollover crash
Mingo Missing
Family offering reward for information in Mingo County missing woman case
Firefighters battle flames. Photo courtesy of Dwayne Wallace.
Firefighters battle blaze
Law enforcement sources say officers found the suspect, 35-year-old James Burrios, in a nearby...
Woman wakes up to strange man in bedroom; then he starts taking off his clothes
2021's Moonshine, Music, and Makers Festival brought hundreds of folks to downtown Pikeville to...
Moonshine, Music and Makers Festival returns to Pikeville in 2022

Latest News

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer positive for COVID
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer positive for COVID
Ambulance driver charged with suspicion of DUI after on-duty crash
Ambulance driver charged with suspicion of DUI after on-duty crash
Man accused of killing three officers due in court
Man accused of killing three officers due in court
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Monday, July 11th, 2022.
First Warning Forecast