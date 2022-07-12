Advertisement

Bedford Humane Society raising funds, searching for forever home for paralyzed puppy

Oreo
Oreo(WDBJ)
By Brittany Morgan
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUDDLESTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A foster family in Huddleston is looking for the perfect forever home for a furry friend that captured their hearts.

Oreo is a Pitbull mix puppy that doesn’t have use of his back legs.

The family is fostering him from the Bedford Humane Society and they say he is sweet, cuddly, and extremely well-behaved. He is also good with other animals and kids. They say they hope his disability doesn’t scare people from wanting to adopt him.

“There’s a lot of things that most dogs, even of his age, don’t quite know yet, but because we’re home a lot and we’ve been able to work with him, I feel like he’s developed a lot faster than most dogs have, even without physically developing as much,” says Kayden Ryder, who is helping foster Oreo.

Oreo is available for adoption. You can contact the Bedford Humane Society for more information.

Funds are also being accepted through the Humane Society for Oreo’s forever family when they adopt him to help cover future medical bills.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Downtown Myrtle Beach shooting, car crash victim dies days after incident
Fatal accident reported in Carter County
The former Sears Department Store at the Charleston Town Center is set to be demolished after...
Motion to halt mall construction denied
The helicopter crashed onto state Route 17 along Blair Mountain. Bryant says the aircraft was...
NTSB releases preliminary report on Logan Co. fatal helicopter crash
The crash happened on Martins Branch Road near Black Jack Road.
Semi rollover crash closes roadway

Latest News

fwf
first warning forecast
Woody Williams to lie in honor at US Capitol Thursday
Journey through Parenthood
Journey through Parenthood | Importance of parent involvement
Rusty and Rebekah Weikle
Parents face murder charges following 4-year-old’s death
2 teens, 1 juvenile arrested in connection with church arson investigation