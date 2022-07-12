Advertisement

Boone County adds swift water rescue team

By Kim Rafferty
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WHITESVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It is the same story every time in Boone County, water rescues and emergencies come up and first responders have to rely on outside resources.

Whitesville Fire Chief Matt Lively, county fire departments and emergency services knew there was a need for a swift water rescue team two years ago.

“There was an increased amount of water related calls and a lack of resources locally to use so,” said Lively.

The good news of rising tourism and increased recreation more can emergencies can happen along Boone County’s rivers.

“It has been a group effort every fire department in Boone County has come together and offered people and resources a group effort between fire departments, EMS and emergency management,” said Lively.

Emergency management requested American Rescue Plan (ARP) funding from the county commission, it was granted and 2 years after the hard work began, county emergency crews now have a swift water rescue team almost ready.

“The total cost is around $80,000 dollars and that is enough to outfit two complete teams on opposite ends of Boone County,” said Lively.

The funding will outfit and train two teams for each side of Boone County in Whitesville and the Madison and Danville area. The team of 20 people will add more protection services, so in case something goes wrong with flooding or river recreation, fire departments can get to the scene faster.

