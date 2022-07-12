Advertisement

Fatal accident reported in Carter County

(Pixabay/MGN)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTER COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - A person has died following an accident in Carter County, according to Kentucky State Police.

A vehicle went over an embankment on Aden Road and U.S. 60, troopers report.

First responders got the call around 5:30 a.m.

Only one vehicle was involved in the crash.

Officials say next of kin has not yet been notified.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver, patient and a caregiver in the back were unharmed in the incident.
Ambulance driver allegedly takes sleep medication hours before roll-over crash
Emergency crews respond to the scene of a fatal crash along I-77 South near mile marker 123.
One dead following rollover crash along I-77
Country Music Star Reba has announced a brand new tour.
Reba coming to Charleston
Landon 'Waldy' Raber, 6, was found dead Monday morning.
Missing 6-year-old with autism found dead in Virginia, officials say
Cpl. Aaron Lawhon pictured with 9-month-old puppy Buddy, who he is credited with saving after...
Man credits officer for saving dog’s life

Latest News

The team will start out with twenty people and they hope to cover both sides of Boone County.
Boone County adds swift water rescue team
Chaffin tribute
Chaffins Tribute
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Tuesday, July 12th, 2022.
First Warning Forecast
Lawrence County Fair
Lawrence County Fair