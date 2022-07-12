Fatal accident reported in Carter County

CARTER COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - A person has died following an accident in Carter County, according to Kentucky State Police.

A vehicle went over an embankment on Aden Road and U.S. 60, troopers report.

First responders got the call around 5:30 a.m.

Only one vehicle was involved in the crash.

Officials say next of kin has not yet been notified.

