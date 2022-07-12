Advertisement

Fatal crash on Interstate 77 leaves drivers uneasy

By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A fatal accident on Interstate 77 South Monday left one person dead and area drivers nervous about being on the road.

Multiple agencies responded to reports of a single-vehicle rollover crash around 9:30 a.m. near the Kenna exit.

Jackson County Sheriff Ross Mellinger said the cause of the accident is unknown but does appear to be a “driver error of some sort”.

The accident is a worry for Roy Davis, a lifelong county resident whose grandson, Kyle, is new to driving.

When asked how driving is on that portion of the interstate he replied, “It depends on the traffic and sometimes you gotta keep three eyes open”.

“You gotta keep your eyes on the road, keep the eyes on the people, even in the other lane, sometimes you know they’ll right go and cross me again.”

Roy wants all the members of his family and drivers to keep one thing in mind:

“Watch, make sure they watch and don’t speed, they should be old enough to know to watch how they drive,” he said.

“I’ve actually seen tires leave the ground people coming off here.”

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

The name of the victim has not been released.

